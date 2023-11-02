02.11.2023 21:12:00

The BGL Engineering Services Insider--Powerful Industry Tailwinds and Influx of Investor Interest Fuels Deal Activity

The Engineering Services market is in the midst of a consolidation wave, with M&A activity 
projected to remain strong in the coming years

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Engineering Services market is in the midst of a new consolidation cycle against a backdrop of accelerating investor interest and powerful sector fundamentals, according to a new industry report released by the Industrial & Infrastructure Services investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Demand for specialty engineering consulting services is expected to remain strong.

The report contains exclusive interviews with leading engineering services industry executives from Parsons, Trilon Group, DCCM, Arora Engineers, and The Office of Milo Riverso, who share compelling insights on high-growth infrastructure markets that are fueling demand for services and driving a highly active engineering services M&A market. Key takeaways include: 

  • Demand for specialty engineering consulting services is expected to remain strong, with long-term mega trends of the federal infrastructure bill rollout, 5G telecom deployments, and carbon-reducing energy transition investments pointing to a multi-decade spending cycle to repair and upgrade aging U.S. infrastructure.

  • Labor remains a key challenge amid a talent shortage for Engineering Services firms, a challenge which investments in human capital, operational efficiencies, and technology are helping to address.

  • A favorable demand outlook, along with high industry fragmentation and significant inflows of institutional capital, are predicted to keep Engineering Services M&A activity strong over the coming years, with strategic and financial buyers continuing to seek acquisitions to expand capabilities, enter new geographies, and service record backlogs.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

