The Biden Administration Announced an Additional $9 Billion in Student Loan Debt Relief Last Week. See Who Qualifies

The COVID-19 student loan payment pause bought millions of Americans a temporary reprieve from crippling debt payments, but that came to an end this month. Many Americans now have little choice but to make room in their budget for another bill. However, the Biden Administration is taking steps to provide much-needed relief to as many borrowers as it can.The administration just announced an additional $9 billion in student loan debt relief that should help an additional 125,000 borrowers. This brings its total approved debt cancellation to $127 billion for close to 3.6 million Americans. Here's how to find out if you're one of them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel