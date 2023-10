The Biden Administration Is Spending $7 Billion on This Renewable Fuel, and These Stocks Stand to Benefit

In an uncertain economy, there are a few things that we do know. One is that three large pieces of legislation have already been passed that will boost spending on domestic infrastructure going forward: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the CHIPS Act for semiconductor manufacturing, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which is full of green energy incentives.We also know that those funds are just beginning to be spent. So, no matter what happens with consumer spending, it does appear that this stimulus will go to benefit certain companies developing next-gen infrastructure, especially in clean energy and manufacturing.Last week, the White House announced where more than $7 billion of those funds would go, awarding $7 billion for hydrogen hub projects across seven different regions of the U.S.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel