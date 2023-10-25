The Bierenbaum Family Foundation Brings Elisabeth Omilami, Daughter of Civil Rights Leader to speak to Rider University's Gail Bierenbaum Women's Leadership Council

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19th, 2023, The Bierenbaum Family Foundation sponsored a speaking engagement by an Atlanta-based Civil Rights Legend to women leaders at Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

The Gail Bierenbaum Women's Leadership Council (GBWLC) at Rider University is a community of diverse, accomplished women who champion advancing women's leadership, mentoring and philanthropy. The GBWLC recognizes, honors, and advances future female leaders by developing women student leaders, mentoring, professional workshops, scholarship opportunities, re-engaging alumnae with the Rider community by providing networking opportunities with like-minded women leaders, and engaging in philanthropic initiatives.

For the Bierenbaum's annual visit to Rider University on October 19th, 2023, Barry and Gail decided to bring a close friend to speak to GBWLC members, Elisabeth Omilami. Elisabeth is the head of the Hosea Helps Foundation in Atlanta, Georgia. She is the daughter of Hosea Williams, founder of the foundation in 1971, and major player in the Atlanta Civil Rights Movement.

Hosea Helps has a simple mission, "To investigate and then raise public awareness about the many problems that are facing families and individuals that are at risk of slipping into poverty or that are living in poverty, and then to mobilize financial resources, products and volunteers to solve those problems and stabilize those households." The Bierenbaum Family Foundation believes so strongly in their mission that Barry Bierenbaum himself serves on the Board of Directors for Hosea. The Bierenbaums wanted to share that mission and help spread the message of Hosea to the future leaders on the GBWLC at Rider University and Elisabeth was the obvious choice to share that mission with the students.

Debbie Sanchez, a Rider University intern at Mongo Holdings was included on this trip to hear Elisabeth share her story. Like so many of the other women in attendance, Debbie commented "I was inspired by Elisabeth's words and story. My biggest take away was Elisabeth's emphasis on the importance of community and helping others, and stating that "For success to be real, it MUST contribute to the success of others.""

Please visit the following links to learn more about each organization. The Bierenbaum Family Foundation, Hosea Helps, and The Gail Bierenbaum Women's Leadership Council at Rider University.

