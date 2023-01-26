|
26.01.2023 12:32:00
The Big Banks Are Planning a Digital Wallet -- Should PayPal Investors Be Worried?
In its most recent quarterly report, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported more than $1.3 trillion in annualized payment volume on its platforms. So, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that the big banks want a piece of the action.According to a Wall Street Journal report, a group of banks is developing a digital wallet that will let shoppers pay at merchants' online checkouts, similar to how PayPal's wallet works. While there aren't many details on the product yet, the report indicates the new wallet will be managed by Early Warning Services, the company owned by a group of seven major banks that also owns and operates payment platform Zelle.There are some big players involved in EWS. The seven institutions that own EWS are Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Capital One Financial, PNC Financial, U.S. Bancorp, and Truist Financial, so it's fair to say there are a lot of bank accounts, debit cards, and credit cards that could potentially be linked to this new wallet. This raises the question: Should PayPal and its investors be concerned?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu eBay Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,70
|-2,08%
|eBay Inc.
|45,21
|2,70%
|PayPal Inc
|73,22
|1,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen-- ATX und DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie ab. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag grün. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.