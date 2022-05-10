The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET.Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.The stock market sell-off and the threat of Nio shares delisting from the U.S. exchanges have put significant pressure on Nio shares this week. It didn't help Nio's case either that a large shareholder -- Norway's central bank, Norges Bank -- reportedly dumped its entire stake in the EV maker last quarter according to a regulatory report filed on May 9.