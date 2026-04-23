General Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008
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23.04.2026 03:05:00
The Big Bucks Are Flowing at GM, and 1 Simple Graph Shows Why It's Worth Every Penny
Like it or not, CEO pay in America continues to rise in comparison to the average employee. It's viewed as necessary to attract top talent in a highly competitive industry and to align shareholders' interests with management in creating long-term value through better product development, increasing market share, operational improvements to grow margins, and others.Just recently news hit the markets that General Motors' (NYSE: GM) CEO, Mary Barra, was the highest-paid Big Three CEO, and one simple graph shows exactly why.Mary Barra earned $29.9 million last year, which was a total compensation package worth a modest 1.4% more than the prior year, according to a company filing. The modest increase was largely due to base salary and stock awards being nearly offset by nonequity incentive plan compensation falling 26% down to almost $5 million. Barra's base salary has been consistent at $2.1 million for a few years, and last year her stock awards jumped 11% to $21.6 million, the bulk of the compensation package. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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