The Big Problem With Enbridge's "Must-Have" $14 Billion Acquisition

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) made headlines recently with a $14 billion acquisition of natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). The problem? It doesn't look like it was a very good deal for shareholders. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why the deal looks expensive compared to another recent Dominion asset sale and given Enbridge's own stock price. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 24, 2023.