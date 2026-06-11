Central Bank Aktie
WKN DE: A0YHYY / ISIN: US15251P1084
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11.06.2026 15:57:00
The big question: Why is the European Central Bank hiking rates when the Fed is not?
The European Central Bank, in hiking interest rates on Thursday for the first time since 2023, is making a choice the Federal Reserve is not: to increase rates into a supply shock.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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