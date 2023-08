The Big Risk Facing AI Stocks That Investors Can't Afford to Ignore

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to make products and services more effective and efficient. But that won't come at the flip of a switch. Companies will need to invest heavily in those opportunities to take advantage of them. Ramping up AI infrastructure to tap into those capabilities will cost lots of money. And big tech companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) could be in the pole position when it comes to that.According to estimates from Grand View Research, the global AI market was worth $136.6 billion last year. But the growth opportunities are in their early stages; analysts believe the market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3% until the end of the decade. For investors, tapping into a market that's growing so fast could mean significant returns. While the opportunities will be there to revolutionize many industries and change the way people use products and services, the infrastructure will need to be in place to support it. That means companies also need to have money to invest to take advantage of all that potential growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel