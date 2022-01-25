|
25.01.2022 14:15:00
The Big Risk Facing General Electric
The key to the investment case for General Electric's (NYSE: GE) stock lies in the successful execution of its breakup plan. As such, the most significant risk to the stock lies precisely in the company's ability to navigate market conditions and deliver the three new companies with investment-grade debt. Here's a look at the puts and takes, and what investors can expect in the future.Image source: Getty Images.A quick reminder of what management is planning:Continue reading
