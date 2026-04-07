Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
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07.04.2026 20:30:00
The Big Risk With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock That No One Wants to Talk About
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) plays a crucial role in the tech sector, as it is the go-to chip manufacturer for many companies. Its low-cost production makes it an efficient business, and it generates strong margins. It has also been experiencing terrific growth as a result of artificial intelligence (AI) and companies spending heavily on chatbots, agentic AI, and other initiatives.It would seem that the stock, whose valuation is now around $1.8 trillion, could be an incredibly strong buy for the long term, especially if you want a top AI stock to own. In just the past 12 months, it has generated some incredible returns for investors, as it has risen by more than 130%. But there's one significant risk that makes it difficult to fully endorse this stock, despite all of its impressive features, and that no one really wants to talk about: its potential vulnerability to the Chinese government.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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