The Big Secret Wall Street Will Never Tell You About Investing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to generate long-term wealth. However, it's important to have the right strategy to earn as much as possible.There's no single best way to invest, as your approach will depend on your personal preferences and tolerance for risk. Some investors prefer buying individual stocks, for example, while others choose to invest in index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Regardless of your investing preferences, though, there's one secret Wall Street won't tell you that could supercharge your earnings: A long-term outlook is key.Continue reading