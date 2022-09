The Big Secret Wall Street Will Never Tell You About Investing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street has many messages for people who are or who may become its customers:Image source: Getty Images.These messages are designed to make you believe you really need the services of their highly trained, often highly compensated professionals. To be sure, some folks can do very well using such services. But when you do so, you'll often be paying a not-insignificant fee -- perhaps 1% or more of your invested assets, every year. If the company is managing, say, $200,000 for you, it may be collecting $2,000 or more from you every year. Over 10 years, that's $20,000.Continue reading