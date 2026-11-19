Dr. Michael Burry made a name for himself during the Great Recession in 2008, when, prior to the collapse of the housing bubble, he bet against mortgage-backed securities that would eventually fail, earning hundreds of millions of dollars in profits for him and the investors in his hedge fund.

This series of events was documented in the best-selling book “The Big Short,” which was later made into a movie of the same name in which Burry was played by Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale. In recent years, Burry has closed his hedge fund and launched a Substack publication that now has over 350,000 subscribers (not all paid).

Due to Burry's track record, the market still pays close attention to his investment calls. In recent weeks, he has issued a blunt warning about Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT), which just went public Thursday.

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