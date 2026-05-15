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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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15.05.2026 05:00:00
"The Big Short's" Michael Burry vs. Renowned Economist Ed Yardeni: One Thinks the Stock Market Is Going to 8,250, and the Other Sees an Imminent "Bloody Car Crash."
Since the pandemic, the stock market has proven to be remarkably resilient. Despite all the events of the past few years -- and a 25.4% bear market drawdown in 2022 -- the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up 235% since its pandemic low in March 2020 and roughly 110% since the current bull market began in October 2022.In one camp, many investors have been waiting for a recession or a market downturn following the pandemic, higher interest rates, and all the exuberance around artificial intelligence (AI), which has led to exorbitant capital expenditures at major tech companies and high valuations for many AI players. Another cohort believes the consumer is strong and this bull market has more room to run.Recently, both renowned economist Ed Yardeni and Michael Burry of The Big Short fame made big market calls. One thinks the S&P 500 is heading to 8,250, while the other believes a situation akin to a "bloody car crash" is not far off.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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