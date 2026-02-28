Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
28.02.2026 23:15:00
The Biggest Bottleneck in AI Isn't Chips Anymore; It's Power. These 2 Stocks Could Soar in 2026.
I've long believed that artificial intelligence (AI)-related infrastructure is the best way for investors to play the growing demand for AI applications. Chipmakers Nvidia and Broadcom, as well as foundry titan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, are some of my favored investment opportunities in the AI space.But it's important not to forget the power required to run AI applications. Researcher Rand Corp. estimates that global AI data center power demand will be 68 gigawatts by next year, growing to 327 gigawatts by 2030. That's a lot of power consumption. So, if you're not thinking about power consumption and which companies are best suited to capitalize on the growing demand for electricity, cables, space, and cooling technology, then you're potentially leaving a lot of money on the table.Here are two companies positioned to profit from the ever-increasing demand for data center power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
