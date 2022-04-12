|
The Biggest Deal of the Year Will Tie Up Benetton, Blackstone, and Highways
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day."Acqua in bocca," or keep the water in your mouth, is an Italian expression used to tell someone to keep a secret. It literally means to keep your lips shut so no liquid drips out.But, in the case of Italian infrastructure giant Atlantia, the water's been dripping out for weeks. It's no secret that the fashion-famous Benetton family and US private equity powerhouse Blackstone are eyeing the firm in what would be the year's biggest acquisition. On Monday, news leaked that a deal could finally be announced as early as tomorrow.Continue reading
