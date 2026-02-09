Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.02.2026 18:07:00
The Biggest Gains for This AI Stock's Business May Be Yet to Come
Artificial intelligence is inspiring companies to make massive investments of capital. Much of that money is slated to go to the businesses that produce essential components for hardware to run AI-powered applications and harness the data necessary to produce the most valuable insights. For companies that specialize in producing those components, every news item boasting of another multi-billion dollar investment in AI is a reason to celebrate.Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has put itself in exactly that position as an essential supplier of memory chips for AI hardware, and yesterday, the first article in this series on Micron for the Voyager Portfolio looked at the company's inspiring history and rise to the pinnacle of the tech industry. Today, you'll learn more about Micron's financial results and why the best of times might still be well into the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 750,00
|1,48%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt schlussendlich kräftig zu -- DAX beendet Handel über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Montag deutlich an. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.