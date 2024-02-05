|
05.02.2024 09:33:00
The Biggest Holding in Warren Buffett's "Secret" Portfolio Is Totally Average
When Berkshire Hathaway publishes its 13F filings each quarter, investors can get a detailed look at the stocks that CEO Warren Buffett's company owns. Because the Oracle of Omaha has delivered such incredible investing performance, many people pay close attention to the stocks that his company has bought and sold over the last quarter. But only looking at Berkshire's disclosures won't show you every stock that the company owns.The origin of Berkshire's often-overlooked stock holdings dates back to 1998, when the company acquired reinsurance specialist General Re in a $22 billion deal. As part of the deal, Buffett's investment conglomerate also acquired subsidiary companies owned by General Re. New England Asset Management (NEAM) was one of these companies, and it has continued to operate as an independent unit that makes investments and manages assets for clients.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%