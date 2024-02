The Biggest Holding in Warren Buffett's "Secret" Portfolio Is Totally Average

When Berkshire Hathaway publishes its 13F filings each quarter, investors can get a detailed look at the stocks that CEO Warren Buffett's company owns. Because the Oracle of Omaha has delivered such incredible investing performance, many people pay close attention to the stocks that his company has bought and sold over the last quarter. But only looking at Berkshire's disclosures won't show you every stock that the company owns.The origin of Berkshire's often-overlooked stock holdings dates back to 1998, when the company acquired reinsurance specialist General Re in a $22 billion deal. As part of the deal, Buffett's investment conglomerate also acquired subsidiary companies owned by General Re. New England Asset Management (NEAM) was one of these companies, and it has continued to operate as an independent unit that makes investments and manages assets for clients.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel