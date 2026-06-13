Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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13.06.2026 15:32:00
The Biggest IPO in Stock Market History Is Here. What It Means for Your Portfolio.
The SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering (IPO) is finally here, and whether you invest in it directly or not, this historic event is likely to impact your portfolio. I say it's historic because it is expected to raise $75 billion for the company, the largest-ever initial public offering.Whether you've sworn off the IPO, were the lucky recipient of IPO shares, or are planning to buy some as soon as you can, here's what you need to know about the bigger picture.It's not just the size of the offering that's huge; the company's total value is expected to start at $1.8 trillion, and it could soar much higher on the first day of trading. A new stock of that size can't go by unnoticed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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