24.03.2022 12:45:00
The Biggest Long-Term Bear Case for Roku Stock
Since it went public in 2017, Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) share price has soared more than five-fold, easily crushing the return of the broader S&P 500 during this time. But the stock has seen better days, as it has fallen precipitously over the past several months. Although the business has shed almost 50% of its value in 2022, I believe the stock still has a very bright future. Consumers are ditching their cable subscriptions and moving to streaming, a trend that is likely to continue long into the future. However, there is one pressing risk investors should keep in mind when it comes to Roku. Let's dive into what I believe could be this top streaming stock's biggest bear case over the long term. Continue reading
