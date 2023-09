The Biggest Mistake Investors Are Making on EV Charging Stocks Right Now

The long-term tailwinds for electric vehicles (EVs) are as strong as ever. But investor excitement for EV stocks, and EV charging stocks, has taken a dive as valuations have compressed and a challenging business climate has dampened the short-term trajectory of EV adoption.But behind the scenes, companies are making bold bets on the future of EV adoption. A higher percentage of EV passenger cars, buses, and fleet vehicles on the road will change fueling infrastructure. The biggest mistake investors are making on EV charging stocks is thinking that the infrastructure, and the fueling process in general, has to resemble today's gas station -- when in reality, the fueling process of the future will look drastically different. Let's discuss the effects of this change and how to invest in it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel