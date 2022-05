The biggest multicloud mistake people are making

I can tell by the hits on this blog that multicloud is more than a trend; it now drives much of the thinking about how we build and deploy cloud-based solutions. Most shifts in thinking, particularly pivots in how we do architecture, come about by good old trial and error. We learn from those who make mistakes. As usual, most of those mistakes are avoidable the second time around. What’s the biggest repeat mistake I see right now? It’s really an old mistake under the guise of new technology.In one word: “vendorthink.” Vendorthink is the practice of allowing vendors to lead your architecture decisions rather than the other way around. When a vendor dictates how a client will use its technology to address an enterprise use case, the stage is set for multicloud to go off the rails.To read this article in full, please click here