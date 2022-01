The Biggest Questions Airlines Need to Answer Amid 5G Chaos

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just as AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) were getting ready to launch 5G C-band spectrum, the CEOs of several airlines, in a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC), warned that 5G could cause interference with systems on airplanes.In this video clip from "Editorial" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 18, Fool.com contributors Lou Whiteman and John Bromels discuss what's behind the airlines' pushback, and what questions still need to be answered.