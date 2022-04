The Biggest Reason People Cut the Cord Is Changing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Consumers continued to cut the cord in 2021, with approximately 4.7 million Americans saying goodbye to the big bundle. And while the price is still a major concern for many households, especially during this period of heavy inflation, the shift from cable isn't all about money.More and more people are saying they cut the cord because all the shows and movies they want to watch are available via streaming. That response has several implications for investors in media companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading