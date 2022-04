The Biggest Reason to Buy Amazon Has Nothing to Do With the Stock Split

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced its first stock split since 1999, and shares are up 18% since the news. But while investors always seem to love stock splits, they aren't nearly as impactful for shareholders as you might think.Instead, consider looking beyond the stock split to focus on Amazon's $10 billion share repurchase program. This could drive far more value for investors than the split itself. Let's look closer.Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split, which means that if you own one share of stock, you will have 20 shares after the split. The share price (currently about $3,300) will also be split, so those 20 shares will have a share price of roughly $165 each. Stock splits can be good for investors because whole shares of stock become more affordable. Many investors don't have enough capital to buy many $3,300 shares at a time, but $165 is much more affordable.