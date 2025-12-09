Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
09.12.2025 22:32:00
The Biggest Reason to Buy Lucid Stock
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) shareholders have had a rough ride recently. Shares fell so low earlier this year that the company executed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split in August -- only to see the shares fall even further in the months since.Part of the problem is an ongoing backlash against electric vehicles and EV stocks. That isn't a surprise after years of hype. But part of the problem has been Lucid's execution -- while its EV technology is arguably the best in the business, sales have been stalled.That's finally changing, and it might be a good reason to buy the stock now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
