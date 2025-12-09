Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.12.2025 22:32:00

The Biggest Reason to Buy Lucid Stock

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) shareholders have had a rough ride recently. Shares fell so low earlier this year that the company executed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split in August -- only to see the shares fall even further in the months since.Part of the problem is an ongoing backlash against electric vehicles and EV stocks. That isn't a surprise after years of hype. But part of the problem has been Lucid's execution -- while its EV technology is arguably the best in the business, sales have been stalled.That's finally changing, and it might be a good reason to buy the stock now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten