|
03.02.2023 23:16:00
The Biggest Reason Why Rivian Could Be a Dark Horse EV Stock in 2023
For investors, the automotive industry isn't for the faint of heart. Intense competition, historically brand-loyal consumers, and capital-intensive manufacturing are some of the reasons the list of failed and bankrupt automakers is extensive.However, as the world begins to adopt electric vehicles (EVs), new automakers have a rare chance to carve out their niche, and there's one big reason Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) could be a dark horse EV stock in 2023.Perhaps the most important reason Rivian could do well this year is an opportunity to insert itself as consumers settle into a brand. Typically, the automotive industry is extremely brand loyal, and it's difficult, but highly valuable, when automakers can make a "conquest" sale that takes a consumer from another brand.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!