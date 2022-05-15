|
15.05.2022 13:00:00
The Biggest Reasons Etsy Could Be a Lucrative Stock
Despite the stiff competition in e-commerce, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has continued to be a differentiating leader particularly in handmade and vintage goods. In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 2, Motley Fool contributors Danny Vena, Jason Hall, and Matt Frankel discuss how the e-commerce giant has excelled in its niche and why it might make an optimal long-term investment.Danny Vena: It's interesting that, you know, you talked about those other platforms because I think Depop is, well, kind of a cool name. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
