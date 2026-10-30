Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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30.10.2026 12:30:00
The Biggest Risk to Anthropic Stock Is the Company Itself
Anthropic recently filed its S-1 form, paving the way for its initial public offering (IPO) in the coming weeks. And many investors are already eager to get their hands on shares of one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies.
Still, some have hesitations. The AI trade is suffering right now as investors worry about the amount of money tech companies are pouring into data center infrastructure. Space Exploration Technologies shares, after its $2 trillion IPO just several months ago, are still below their opening price. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is down about 3% over the past month as investor fears have grown.
But I think the real threat to Anthropic's stock won't come from negative investor sentiment, but rather from the company's own approach to building Claude, how people might misuse it, and the potential lack of control it has over its own AI model.
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