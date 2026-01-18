Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
18.01.2026 17:33:00
The Biggest Risk to Your Stock Portfolio Is Not Buying AI -- It's Buying the Wrong Kind of AI
The debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT toward the end of 2022 kicked off the current artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy. In the years that followed, it seemed as if any company that could reasonably tout its connection to the AI trend could see its share price skyrocket. Those days are coming to an end.That may be hard to believe, given that the industry is forecast to soar in value from $255 billion in 2025 to $1.7 trillion by 2031. This kind of growth means investing in AI stocks is a good move. However, some sectors within the AI market are booming, while the long-term growth opportunities in others are murkier.As a result, investors must be selective when choosing AI stocks. Let's dissect the artificial intelligence industry to help build an investment portfolio with the potential for solid returns over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
