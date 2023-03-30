|
30.03.2023 14:00:00
The Biggest Threat to Netflix (and It's Not Disney)
People talk about the proliferation of streaming services like Disney+ and HBO Max competing with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), but the real threat is from a completely different business. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube generates more revenue than Netflix and benefits from users generating content for the platform. Travis Hoium explains the threat in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 27, 2023. The video was published on March 29, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!