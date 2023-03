The Biggest Threat to Netflix (and It's Not Disney)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

People talk about the proliferation of streaming services like Disney+ and HBO Max competing with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), but the real threat is from a completely different business. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube generates more revenue than Netflix and benefits from users generating content for the platform. Travis Hoium explains the threat in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 27, 2023. The video was published on March 29, 2023.Continue reading