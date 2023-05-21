The Biggest Warning Sign Canoo Investors Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) is facing a serious liquidity crunch. The electric vehicle start-up recently raised capital with the sale of debt that could trigger a massive monthly cash expense for the company, based on something completely out of management's control. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the details from Canoo's April 25 filing that disclose this huge risk for the company and its investors. *Stock prices used were from the morning of May 11, 2023. The video was published on May 21, 2023.Continue reading