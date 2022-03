The Biggest Worry in Lemonade's Q4 Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few tech companies have been spared in the recent sector-wide sell-off. Most of them are down by at least 20% from their all-time highs, and many are down by more than 50%. As of Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down 16% from its high, while the S&P 500 was down almost 11%. Not many stocks, though, have been hit harder than Lemonade (NYSE: LMND). Its share price peaked in January 2021, and since then, it has fallen by 87%. The stock continued to get ravaged after the company delivered an especially disappointing fourth-quarter report on Feb. 23. The difference between that quarter and previous ones is that there were a couple of major concerns for long-term investors. So what is going on at Lemonade?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading