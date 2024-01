The Billion-Dollar Opportunity in Renewable Energy Today

The renewable energy market broadly struggled last year, and solar stocks, in particular, dropped like a rock. But there are some positive signs to start 2024, and they could provide lasting value to the industry.In this video, Travis Hoium covers the year when we may see green shoots in the industry and where investors can capitalize.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 6, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 8, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel