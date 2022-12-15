The Bloc Recruits Greg Ylagan as Creative Director of Art

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary independent health creative agency The Bloc is proud to announce the appointment of Greg Ylagan as a Creative Director of Art. The hiring of the talented Ylagan further underscores The Bloc's commitment to invest in groundbreaking creative. The Bloc is the most-awarded independent creative agency in health and one of the most respected independent agencies in any sector.

As a Creative Director of Art, Ylagan joins the agency's creative leadership team and will oversee a NY-based and hybrid team of art directors. Ylagan will play a crucial role in producing the visual communications for his brands and in growing a culture of artistic inventiveness.

"Greg has a 20-year track record of building stellar teams and mentoring young art directors," said Christian Bauman, Chief Creative Officer at The Bloc. "His artistic talent and sharp eye for design will be a key to The Bloc's creative output and our aggressive goals for 2023, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

Ylagan has spent more than 20 years in the health advertising space. For the past 10 years, he was part of the senior creative leadership team at H4B Chelsea, the flagship health agency of Havas/Vivendi. Previously, Ylagan spent 10 years at CDM Princeton.

"The Bloc has a reputation in our industry for producing groundbreaking creative for trailblazing brands," said Ylagan. "I'm honored and excited to guide such a talented team of art directors and inspire them to push creative boundaries to new and untapped possibilities."

In addition to his work in advertising, Ylagan is an avid surfer as well as a working guitar player for a band near his home at the Jersey Shore.

About The Bloc

The Bloc is a leading independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 22 years in 2022, The Bloc delivers comprehensive multichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The BlocPartners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc's work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com .

