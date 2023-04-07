The Board approved financial statements for the year 2022 and announces shareholder meeting

On 7 April 2023 the Board of Vilkyškiu pienine AB (hereinafter Vilkyškiu pienine AB or "the Company”) decided:

- To approve the Company’s consolidated annual report for the year 2022, prepared by the Company and assessed by the auditors, and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve Company’s consolidated annual report.

- To approve the draft of the audited separated and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year 2022 and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve it.

In 2022, "Vilvi Group" sales revenue amounted to 234.1 MEUR up by 50 percent from 156 MEUR in 2021. In 2022, the net profit was 12.7 MEUR.

- To approve the allocation project of the Company’s audited net profit (loss) under IFRS for the year 2022 (attached) and to propose it to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve.

- To approve the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2022 and to propose it to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve.

- The Board offers to elect the Company's Audit firm, that will perform the audit of the Company for the years 2023-2025 and setting the conditions of payment.

- The Company’s Board offers to form the Supervisory Board.

- The Company’s Board offers to approve the new version of the articles of association and to grant the authorities.

- The Company Board offers to elect Supervisory Board members for 4 years period. Candidates: Algimantas Lekevicius, Marijana Juškiene ir Martynas Bertašius.

- The Company’s Board offers to elect Audit Committee member and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve. Candidates: Sigita Montvilaite.

- The Company’s Board offers to approve the new version of the Remuneration policy.

- To convoke the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at the office of Vilkyškiu pienine AB (P. Lukošaicio g. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagegiu sav., Lithuania), at 13.00 on 28 April 2023, and to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders’ the following draft agenda:

Approval of Company's Consolidated annual report for the year 2022. Independent Auditor‘s Report regarding the Company’s consolidated and separated financial Statements for 2022. Approval of Company's separated and consolidated financial statement for the year 2022.

Net Profit (loss) appropriation for the year 2022.

Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2022 which is part of the Annual Report. Election of the Company's Audit firm, that will perform the audit of the Company for the years 2023-2025 and setting the conditions of payment. Forming the Company’s Supervisory Board. Approval of the new version of the Company’s Articles of association. Election of the members of Supervisory board. Election of the member of Audit Committee. Approval of the new version of the Remuneration policy.

