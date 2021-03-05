The Board of Directors at Junior Achievement of New York announces retirement of President and CEO Joseph Peri

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Peri, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York), has announced his plans to retire from the organization, effective June 30, 2020.

Joe will leave JA New York with a significant record of accomplishment and impact. Appointed President and CEO in February 2011, Joe led the post-financial crisis reinvigoration and subsequent growth of the organization in a number of significant ways, including: increasing annual student experiences in JA programs from 60,000 in 2010 to over 100,000 (pre-pandemic); growing annual revenue and generating cumulative operating surpluses of over $2 million during this period that have created a solid base for future growth; and leading a merger with the former standalone Junior Achievement of the Hudson Valley organization in 2015 that resulted in an expansion of JA New York's service area to its current 11-county greater New York regional geographic footprint. In addition, under Joe's leadership, JA New York has been awarded the "Star" designation by JA USA (the Junior Achievement national organization), recognizing strong programmatic and financial operational performance, each year since the award's inception in 2013. And in 2019, in recognition of his leadership, Joe was the recipient of the annual Charles R. Hook Award from JA USA, the highest national honor given to JA area chief staff officers for sustained accomplishments.

Prior to joining JA New York in 2011, Joe was Executive Vice President and COO of the Council for Economic Education, a national economic education organization, where he served for 15 years. Before that, Joe spent 12 years in financial management in the private philanthropy sector. He began his career with Deloitte, and is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner.

JA New York Board Chair Keith Pinniger, Managing Director at Citigroup, said "Joe has not only been a great leader of the organization but also on a personal level, an equally great friend to all of us. He has had a major impact on the success of the organization over the years, and by virtue of that has in turn helped improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people that JA New York serves throughout the New York metro area. We will miss Joe and his steadfast leadership of JA New York, and congratulate and thank him for all of his contributions."

A search committee comprised of members of the JA New York Board of Directors is leading a comprehensive search for a new President and CEO, who is anticipated to be identified and in place by June 30.

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 4,700 corporate, community, and student volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA New York delivers more than 57,000 student experiences per year to more than 240 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

