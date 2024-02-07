|
The Board of Director's decision to issue convertible loans
7 February 2024
Company Announcement no. 04
The Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group has decided on the issuance of additional convertible loans in accordance with the authorization in the Company's Articles of Association under Article 4.3.A.
The convertible loans allow Pharma Equity Group to borrow up to DKK 7,100,000. The main terms of the convertible loans are:
Upon conversion of the loans into new shares, the new shares will be without pre-emptive rights for the company's existing shareholders and with the same rights as the company's existing shares. The new shares will therefore be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The conversion will take place at par, so that an amount of DKK 1.00 will be converted into one new share of DKK 1.00 each in the Company. The maximum increase in share capital as a result of conversion of the convertible loans is DKK 10,427,806.
The remaining terms of the convertible loan will be laid down in a convertible loan agreement and the Board of Directors' decision on the issuance of the convertible loan will be included in its entirety in the company's articles of association. The Company's updated Articles of Association will be posted on the website.
Of the convertible loans stated as issued as at the date of this Company Announcement, DKK 6,600,000 has been subscribed for and paid to the Company.
The maximum increase in the share capital as a result of the conversion thereof is DKK 9,693,623. The subscription is composed of major shareholders, including a new shareholder in the Company, in Pharma Equity Group with DKK 5,500,000.
DKK 1,600,000 has been subscribed by the company's chairman of the board Christian Vinding Thomsen, by board member Lars Gundorph and by the company's managing director, Thomas Kaas Selsø. Subscriptions have also been made for approx. DKK 900,000 from the deputy chairman of the board of the subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S, Troels Peter Troelsen.
With reference to company announcement no. 01 of 22 January 2024, the total issuance of convertible loans thus amounts to DKK 16,014,795, and the maximum capital increase due to conversion of the convertible loans is DKK 23,055,497. With reference to the company announcement no. 03 of 25 January 2024, as of the date of this company announcement, a total of DKK 15,514,795 has been subscribed and paid to the company, after which the total capital increase due to conversion of already subscribed convertible loans is DKK 22,321,314.
The Board of Directors will inform the market of the outcome of the subscription of the remaining part of the convertible debt.
For further information, please contact:
|Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114
Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.
The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.
