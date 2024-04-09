09.04.2024 13:30:00

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has decided to change the Human Resources Committee into the Sustainability and Human Resources Committee

EEZY PLC  -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 9 APRIL 2024 AT 14.30

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has decided to change the Human Resources Committee into the Sustainability and Human Resources Committee

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has decided on 9.4.2024 to add responsibility matters to the remit of the Human Resources Committee. The Sustainability and Human Resources Committee assists the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc in matters related to the appointment, terms of employment and remuneration of senior management, remuneration of other personnel and personnel policy, as well as matters related to corporate and social responsibility.

At the same time, the name of the Committee has been changed to the Sustainability and HR Committee.

The composition of the committee remains unchanged. The Committee is chaired by Mrs. Maria Pajamo. The other members of the Committee are Mr. Tapio Pajuharju and Mr. Mikko Wirén.


Further information:

Ilpo Toivonen
Leading Legal Counsel
ilpo.toivonen@eezy.fi 
tel. +358 (0)40 307 5003

Marleena Bask
Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
Marleena.bask@eezy.fi 
tel. +358 (0)50 352 3643


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eezy Oyj Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Eezy Oyj Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eezy Oyj Registered Shs 1,35 1,13% Eezy Oyj Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger vorsichtig: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt nach -- Handel in Asien endet mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag abwärts. In Deutschland dominiert Vorsicht den Handel. An den größten Börsen in Asien dominierten am Dienstag die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen