The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to change the target levels of the performance criteria for the fourth performance period of the share-based incentive plan for the company's key employ

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – 20 MAY 2024 AT 13:30 PM

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to change the target levels of the performance criteria for the fourth performance period of the share-based incentive plan for the company's key employees

Eezy Plc has on 15 March 2023 published information on the fourth earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees of the company.

The earning period is 24 months, starting on 1 January 2023, and ending on 31 December 2024. The reward criteria for the fourth earning period are based on Eezy Plc’s total shareholder return, operating profit percent and an ESG component.

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has today resolved to change the target levels of the rewards criteria for total shareholder return and revenue percentage in accordance with the terms and conditions of the long-term incentive plan.

A maximum of 256,000 reward shares could be awarded for the fourth earning period, and the maximum dilution would be approx. 1.0%.

The establishment of the long-term incentive plan was announced on December 18, 2019 and the extension of the duration of the long-term incentive plan was announced on November 30, 2021.





Further information:

Siina Saksi

CEO

siina.saksi@eezy.f i

tel. +358 (0)50 550 3912