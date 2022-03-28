EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 28 MARCH 2022 AT 17.20

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to extend the third earning period of the incentive plan for the key employees of the company

Eezy Plc has on 30 November 2021 published information on the third earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees of the company.

Eezy Plc's Board of Directors has today resolved to extend the third earning period of the incentive plan. The third earning period shall be 16 months, starting on 1 December 2021, and ending on 31 March 2023.

According to the previous decision a maximum of 246.000 reward shares could be awarded for the third earning period, and the maximum dilution would be approx. 1.0%. The reward criteria for the third earning period are based on Eezy Plc’s revenue and operating profit percent.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913