The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) has resolved on acquisition of own shares

Based on the authorization from the annual general meeting on May 22, 2019, the Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) has resolved that the company shall acquire own shares. The reason for the repurchase of shares is, among other things, to adapt and improve the company’s capital structure by reducing the capital, thereby creating additional shareholder value.



According to the Board of Directors’ resolution, any acquisition of own shares shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm’s Rule Book for Issuers, and may be implemented as a repurchase program in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 ("MAR”) and Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbor Regulation”).

Acquisition of own shares shall be subject to the following terms and conditions:

Acquisitions may be made on one or several occasions up until May 25, 2020.

The acquisitions shall take place on Nasdaq Stockholm and only at a price per share within the share price interval registered at that time, which means the difference between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.

Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

In accordance with the authorization from the annual general meeting on May 22, 2019, the company’s holding of own class B shares shall not at any given time exceed ten per cent (10 %) of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company. Currently, the company does not hold any own shares. The total number of shares in the company amounts to 313,967,675, which means that a maximum amount of 31,396,768 shares may be repurchased based on the authorization.

For information, please contact:

Per Sundqvist, CFO





Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:45 a.m. CET on March 19, 2020.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment