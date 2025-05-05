KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 5 May 2025 at 9:15 pm EEST



The Board of Directors of KH Group Plc resolved to establish a performance share plan for the Group’s key employees



The Board of Directors of KH Group Plc resolved to establish a performance share plan for the key employees of KH-Koneet. The plan replaces the performance matching share plan announced on 31 May 2024. The aim of the new plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and key employees to increase the value of the company in the long term, to steer them toward achieving the company’s strategic objectives, to retain them at the company and to offer them a competitive incentive plan that is based on acquiring and accumulating KH Group shares.

The performance share plan consists of one (1) two-year (2-year) performance period, covering the financial years of 2025–2026. In the plan, the key employees have an opportunity to earn KH Group shares based on performance.

The potential rewards from the plan will be paid within five months after the end of the performance period. The rewards will be paid partly in KH Group shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and social security contributions arising from the reward to the participant. As a rule, no reward will be paid if a participant’s employment or service terminates before the reward payment.

The performance criteria for the key employees of KH-Koneet are based on KH-Koneet’s EBIT in 2026 and Return on Invested Capital in 2026.

The target group of the plan consists of approximately 20 persons, including members of the KH-Koneet Management. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 1,094,000 KH Group shares, including also the proportion to be paid in cash.

The members of KH-Koneet Management are obliged to hold 50 per cent of the reward shares received, until the total value of the Management member’s shareholding in KH Group equals to 50 per cent of their annual base salary of the year preceding the payment of the reward. Respectively, the CEO of KH-Koneet is obliged to hold 50 per cent of the reward shares received, until the person’s shareholding in KH Group equals to the annual base salary of the year preceding the payment of the reward. Such number of KH Group shares must be held as long as the membership in the Management or the position as the CEO continues.

