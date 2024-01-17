The Board of Directors of Multitude SE proposes a transfer of the company’s registered office from Finland to Malta

Helsinki, 17 January 2024 – Multitude SE, a fully regulated international growth platform for financial technology (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude” or "company”) announced on 5 January 2024 that it contemplates a relocation from Finland to Switzerland while maintaining its legal personality and without dissolution ("Relocation”).

Multitude now announces that, as a first phase of the plan to relocate to Switzerland, the board of directors of Multitude proposes a transfer of the registered office of Multitude from Finland to Malta in accordance with Article 8 of the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) ("SE Regulation”) ("Transfer”).

For the purposes of the Transfer, the board of directors have today resolved to approve a Transfer Proposal ("Transfer Proposal”) in accordance with Article 8 (2) of the SE Regulation. The Transfer Proposal contains also the company’s new Memorandum and Articles of Association which are intended to enter into force upon the registration of the Transfer in the Malta Business Registry.

In addition to the Transfer Proposal, the board of directors have approved a Report of the Board of Directors ("Report”) in accordance with Article 8 (3) of the SE Regulation explaining and justifying the legal and economic aspects of the transfer and explaining the implications of the transfer for the company’s shareholders, creditors and employees.

The Transfer Proposal and the Report are appended to this announcement as an attachment.

The Transfer will be carried out in accordance with the SE Regulation and the Finnish Act on European Company (742/2004).

Pursuant to the Transfer Proposal, the company’s new registered office would be seated in ST Business Centre, 120, the Strand, Gzira, GZR 1027, Malta, and the Transfer would take effect on or around 30 June 2024. The completion of the Transfer is subject to the approval of the shareholders’ general meeting, the notice of which will be published separately at a later stage. The completion of the Transfer is also subject to certain other preconditions as set out in the Transfer Proposal.

As announced by the company on 5 January 2024, the company’s intention is that the transfer of the registered office from Finland to Malta would be followed by a conversion of the company into a public limited liability company governed by the laws of Malta and then an application to have the company registered in Switzerland pursuant to applicable Maltese and Swiss laws by the end of the year 2024.

This release includes an attachment as follows:

Transfer proposal in accordance with Article 8 (2) of the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) for the transfer of the registered office of Multitude SE from Finland to Malta, dated 17 January 2024

Report of the board of directors in accordance with Article 8 (3) of the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) concerning the transfer of the registered office of Multitude SE from Finland to Malta, dated 17 January 2024

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 18+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 25 countries and offer services in 16 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million turnover in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’www.multitude.com

