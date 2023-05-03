|
03.05.2023 16:00:00
The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Oyj has resolved on a directed share issue without payment to the company’s key employees based on the share-based incentive plan
NoHo Partners Oyj
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 May 2023 17:00 EET
The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Oyj has resolved on a directed share issue without payment to the company’s key employees based on the share-based incentive plan
The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Oyj has on 3 May 2023 resolved on a directed share issue without payment to the key employees of the company in order to pay the reward for the third earning period of the long-term share-based incentive plan from 1 December 2021 to 31 March 2023. The share issue resolution is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2023. The stock exchange release concerning the long-term share-based incentive plan for the key employees has been published on 30 November 2018 with information also available on the company’s web page.
A total of 106 877 new shares were issued without payment in the share issue to 8 key employees participating in the share-based incentive plan. As a result of the share issue the total number of shares in NoHo Partners Oyj will be 20 806 678.
The new shares will be registered with the Trade Register on or about 8 May 2023. The new shares are intended to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as soon as possible after the registration of the new shares.
NoHo Partners Oyj
Board of Directors
Additional information:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Oyj, tel. +358 44 235 7817
Jarno Suominen, deputy to the CEO, NoHo Partners Oyj, tel. +358 40 721 5655
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media outlets
www.noho.fi
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Aasia, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.
