The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc established a matching share plan for key employees and resolved on a new performance period for the performance share plan

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 February 2025 at 9:15 EET

Matching Share Plan 2025–2027



The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc has resolved to establish a Matching Share Plan directed to the key employees of the Group. The purpose of the plan is to commit the key employees to the company and to offer them a competitive incentive plan that is based on acquiring and accumulating Siili Solutions shares as well as to encourage them to personally invest in the company’s shares. The plan also aims to align the interests of the shareholders and the key employees to increase the value of the company in the long term.

The Matching Share Plan 2025–2027 consists of one (1) matching period, which covers the years 2025–2027. The prerequisite for participation in the plan and receiving a reward is that a participant personally has acquired Siili Solutions shares within the limits set by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, payment of the reward is based on the participant’s valid employment or director contract upon reward payment. The potential rewards from the plan will be paid after the end of the matching period.

The target group of the matching period 2025–2027 consists of approximately 30 key employees, including the CEO and members of the Management Team. As a reward for their commitment, Siili Solutions grants the participants a gross reward of two (2) matching shares for every three (3) shares committed to the plan. The rewards will be paid by the end of May 2028.

Performance period 2025–2027 of the Performance Share Plan 2023–2027

The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc established the Performance Share Plan 2023–2027 for the key employees of the company in 2023. The Performance Share Plan 2023–2027 comprises three performance periods, covering the calendar years 2023–2025, 2024–2026 and 2025–2027. The key terms of the Performance Share Plan 2023–2027 were published in a stock exchange release on 24 January 2023.

The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions has resolved on the target group, the amount of the possible rewards and the performance criteria for the performance period 2025–2027.

During the performance period 2025–2027, the earning of rewards is based on the following performance criteria:

Revenue (EUR) in 2025 (weight 40%);

EBITA (EUR) in 2025 (weight 60%);

Development of shareholder value (TSR) in 2025–2027.

The target group of the Performance Share Plan during the performance period 2025–2027 consists of approximately 45 key employees, including the Group’s CEO and Management Team. The rewards will be paid by the end of May 2028.

General

The rewards to be paid based on the Matching Share Plan 2025-2027 and Performance Share Plan’s performance period 2025-2027 correspond to the value of approximately 160,000 Siili Solutions Plc shares in maximum total, also including the portion to be paid in cash.

The rewards of the Matching Share Plan and the Performance Share Plan will be paid partly in Siili Solutions Plc shares and partly in cash. The cash proportions of the rewards are intended to cover taxes and social security contributions arising from the rewards to the participants. In general, no reward is paid if the participant’s employment or director contract terminates during the performance period or the matching period.

A member of the Management Team is obliged to hold all the net shares paid to them under the new plans until the value of their total shareholding in the company corresponds to half of their annual salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the membership in the Management Team continues.

Further information



CEO Tomi Pienimäki

Phone: +358 (0)40 834 1399, email: tomi.pienimaki(at)siili.com

CFO Aleksi Kankainen

Phone: +358 (0)40 534 2709, email: aleksi.kankainen(at)siili.com





Siili Solutions in brief

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com/en