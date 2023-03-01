Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 1 March 2023 at 17:00 EET

The Board of Directors of Talenom Plc has decided on a directed share issue as part of an acquisition

Talenom Plc announced an acquisition on 1 March 2023. Part of the purchase price will be paid in cash and part with new shares of Talenom Plc subscribed in a directed share issue. The transaction price is not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Talenom has decided to issue 78,096 new shares in a directed share issue for the sellers of the acquisition target, i.e., Consultoria Granadina S.l. The subscription date for the shares is 1 March 2023.

The number of new shares to be issued corresponds to some 0.17 percent of all Talenom Plc's shares prior to the share issue. After the registration of the new shares, the total number of shares in Talenom Plc is 45,135,653 shares. The new shares will carry shareholder rights as of their registration day, estimated on 2 March 2023. The shares issued in the share issue are estimated to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 3 March 2023.

The Board of Directors of Talenom Plc decided on a directed share issue and a deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right pursuant to an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 3 March 2022.

Talenom Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom’s net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en