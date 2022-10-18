The Bob Woodruff Foundation and Gridiron Capital Partner to Support Service Members, Veterans, and their Families

Gridiron invests in Stand Up for Heroes event and Veterans on Wall Street initiative

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) is proud to announce Gridiron Capital's investment in BWF's 16th annual Stand Up for Heroes (SUFH) event and the Veterans On Wall Street (VOWS) initiative. Gridiron's partnership and financial support of SUFH will enable BWF to further its efforts to find, fund, shape, and accelerate equitable solutions that help impacted veterans, service members, and their families and caregivers thrive, while its contribution to the VOWS initiative will facilitate career and business opportunities in financial services and beyond for former and current military personnel.

"Gridiron Capital is excited to partner with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to give back to and benefit America's Veterans who have bravely and courageously defended our country, our freedom, and our liberty," said Tom Burger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gridiron Capital. "We are humbled by their service, commitment, and selflessness and we are fortunate to be able to give back to them in this small way."

Kevin Jackson, Managing Partner of Gridiron Capital, added, "Our Veterans are a constant reminder of the greatness of our country and of the sacrifices made to preserve the liberty and freedom so many before us have fought for."

Through its support of Stand Up for Heroes, one of New York's most anticipated nights of hope, healing, and laughter honoring our nation's injured veterans and their families, Gridiron is integral to BWF's work to recognize our veterans' sacrifices, and to remind them that many people and organizations will continue to stand up on their behalf. Since its inception in 2007, SUFH has raised $65 million to create long-lasting, positive outcomes for our nation's injured veterans, service members, and their families.

Gridiron also joins more than 100 firms in promoting career development, support, and retention of veterans in the financial services sector and beyond through the VOWS initiative. VOWS has helped raise over $12 million to support BWF by investing in best-in-class programs that empower impacted veterans, service members, and their family members across the nation.

"In the words of Gridiron Capital - when you partner with Gridiron Capital, you're joining a team. Our partnership will allow BWF to continue to make tremendous strides in ensuring our heroes have the support and resources they've earned for as long as they need them," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Gridiron's belief in the importance of supporting our Veterans and their families combined with their focus on helping Veterans and their spouses transition into the workplace align perfectly with the BWF mission."

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, BWF has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans, including mental health, caregiver support, food insecurity, and service-connected fertility issues. To date, BWF has invested over $85 million to find, fund and shape programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation, reinforcing the message that BWF has 'Got Your Six'. For more information, as well as stories of success and innovation from BWF's network of partners, visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @bwforg.

About Gridiron Capital

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B, and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

Contacts

Tom Burger

Gridiron Capital, LLC

tburger@gridironcapital.com

203.972.1100

Marie Maguire

The Bob Woodruff Foundation

marie.maguire@bobwoodrufffoundation.org

917.886.4718

Resources

Bob Woodruff Foundation

Gridiron Capital

Stand Up for Heroes

Veterans on Wall Street

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bob-woodruff-foundation-and-gridiron-capital-partner-to-support-service-members-veterans-and-their-families-301651508.html

SOURCE Gridiron Capital, LLC